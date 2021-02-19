20 al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

MOGADISHU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Somali military said it had killed 20 al-Shabab fighters in an operation in the southern region of Lower Shabelle on Wednesday, a military officer confirmed on Thursday.

Odawa Yusuf Rage, commander of Somali National Army (SNA) said the operation was conducted along the road linking Janale and Qoryoley towns and the army inflicted casualties on the militants.

“The militants attempted to resist the forces, but we overpowered them, killing 20 of them,” Rage said.

He added that the army will intensify the operations against other al-Shabab militants in the region.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab in the southern regions, but the militants are still in control of the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. Enditem