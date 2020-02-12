20 border checkpoint officers charged with bribery in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A group of 20 Bulgaria’s customs officers and border policemen serving at the Kalotina checkpoint on the country’s border with Serbia were charged with bribery, an official said here on Friday.

Siyka Mileva, spokesperson of Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General, said that the group, which was led by the head of the checkpoint and included also 15 customs inspectors and four border policemen, was arrested on Thursday.

The group has been active since the beginning of 2019, and its members have illegally requested and received money from drivers, mainly Turkish nationals, Mileva said at a press conference.

The bribes varied depending on the driver, goods and vehicle, Mileva said.

The total amount of the bribe received by the group reached some 2,900 euros (3,175 U.S. dollars) per shift, Mileva said.