20 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan: gov’t

KABUL, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Police in Afghanistan have arrested 20 drug traffickers, authorities said on Tuesday.

“Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) and detective security organizations arrested 20 suspects, including a woman, linked to 15 cases of transportation or keeping of narcotics from various provinces within the past seven days,” Counter Narcotics Justice Centre of Afghanistan (CNJC) said in a statement.

The CNPA seized some amount of narcotics from the suspects.

After initial investigations, the CNPA handed over the cases to the Central Narcotics Tribunal or CNT, a special Afghan court for jurisdiction of major drug cases, the statement added.

Further investigation is underway.