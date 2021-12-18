20 hours after a tornado killed six Amazon employees, Jeff Bezos slammed the company for its ‘late’ tornado response.

20 hours after a tornado killed six Amazon employees, Jeff Bezos was chastised for his ‘late’ tornado response.

JEFF Bezos has been chastised for his “late” response to the tornado disaster that claimed the lives of at least six Amazon employees.

After several twisters destroyed an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, trapping 100 workers inside on Friday, the billionaire took nearly 24 hours to publicly respond to the disaster.

The roof of the warehouse was ripped off, and the concrete walls of the building collapsed, leaving the site in ruins.

When he posted on social media on Saturday morning, the Amazon founder made no mention of the deadly collapse.

“The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” Bezos wrote hours later.

We’re devastated by the loss of our teammates there, and our hearts and prayers go out to their loved ones.

“The Amazon team is committed to supporting Edwardsville and will be by their side throughout this crisis,” says the show’s producer.

“All of the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site deserve our deepest gratitude.”

For social media users, however, the billionaire’s “heartbreak” was “too little, too late,” as they slammed the tech mogul’s response.

“Wow,” one said.

Sincere.

“Which Office365 template did you use?”

“Why did it take all the PR firms so long to approve this tweet?” wrote another.

There isn’t enough.

It’s too late.”

“Jeff, you really need to be saying how much you’re going to give to aid those families… instead of just repeating the usual corporate line,” a third said.

“Jeffy, you should say something like: On Monday, I’ll sell 1 billion (or more) worth of stock to help all the people affected by this tragedy,” a fourth added.

Bezos was also chastised for praising one of his Blue Origin missions’ successful landing before acknowledging the tragedy.

“Happy crew this morning in the training center,” the billionaire captioned a photo of “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, a daughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard, and four other people on Instagram.

The disaster claimed the lives of Clayton Cope, Deandre S Morrow, Kevin Dickey, Etheria Hebb, Larry Virden, and Austin McEwan, among others.

Clayton, a 29-year-old Navy veteran, attempted to warn his coworkers before the storm hit.

“He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado]was coming,” his mother Carla Cope told The Daily Beast.

He was a sweet man with a big heart.”

Following the storm, she went to the warehouse in search of her son.

Clayton did not survive, she learned from authorities hours later.

Leighton, a long-time friend…

