20 minutes – you need to know about the Corona app

The app will be available for Swiss users on May 11th. The technology – called DP-3T – is currently being developed by researchers from the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Zurich (ETH) and Lausanne (EPFL) together with international partners. The development of the app is publicly available online.

Decentralized approach

Delicate personal data does not leave the cell phone. Data is only stored on a central server if it is absolutely necessary. When the app is downloaded, a random, anonymized key is created and saved locally on the phone. If you now come into contact with another person, a code is generated based on the time and the personal key. In the case of a corona warning, only this code is sent to the contact persons via a central server.





Central approach

A central server manages the personal data. If you have a positive Corona test result, you send the saved matches to the server. The server then creates a key and warns the contact persons.

The app works via Bluetooth and is used for digital contact tracing. It registers encounters with other people and stores their contact details and the time of the meeting anonymously. If you then test positive for the corona virus, you can share this information with the other users. This warns all people who may have been infected through close contact. So that no false reports can be disseminated, you should get a unique code during the Corona test to send the report in the app.

One challenge is to implement the app in compliance with data protection. Lack of data protection has prompted the Swiss research team and everyone involved in the app to withdraw from the European initiative that started the development. Among them is Marcel Salathé, epidemiologist at EPFL and the driving force behind the Swiss app: “At the moment, the European initiative is not open and transparent enough,” he said on Twitter.

The system of the Swiss app is decentralized, which according to the researchers better protects personal data (see box). In addition to Salathé, over 300 other scientists also advocate the decentralized approach: “It is absolutely crucial that we do not create a tool that would enable data on the population to be collected on a large scale”, says a letter from over 300 scientists which was released on Monday.

According to the developers, good data protection is essential: “The aim of the system is to minimize the risks to the privacy and security of individuals and communities and to guarantee the highest level of data protection,” writes ETH Lausanne in a message. The Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (EDÖB) Adrian Lobsiger welcomes the decentralized approach of Swiss technology. Martin Steiger from the Digital Society also said to 20 minutes: “The idea is that you don’t trade effectiveness for data protection, but have both.” Problems with data protection could also not be excluded here.

In Switzerland, the use of the app should be voluntary. However, according to researchers at Oxford University in England, at least 60 percent of the population has to use the app to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That is why there are voices from politics that argue for an obligation: “For the app to be fully effective, it must be mandatory during the acute emergency phase,” writes CVP Councilor Andrea Gmür on Twitter.

Martin Steiger from the Digital Society is against an obligation: Large-scale enforcement is hardly conceivable: “Not everyone has a smartphone and we cannot force people to take the cell phone everywhere.” Steiger is convinced that the app will bring something to less than 60 percent of users: “The highest possible number of users is worth striving for. But the virus spreads exponentially. Therefore, you can possibly prevent a huge chain of infection if you can only warn two out of ten customers of an infected hairdresser. »

