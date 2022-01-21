20% of Tory supporters regret voting for the party because they believe Keir Starmer would do a better job.

20% of Tory voters regret voting for the party because they believe Keir Starmer would have done a better job.

Boris Johnson’s popularity has dwindled since last summer, according to a poll conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies.

According to a new poll, one fifth of Conservative voters now regret voting for the party in 2019. The public also believes Sir Keir Starmer would have been a better leader than Boris Johnson.

The survey, conducted for i by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, reveals how the Prime Minister’s standing has deteriorated since last summer, with his approval ratings falling on almost every metric.

Mr Johnson’s image has deteriorated in the eyes of the majority of British adults since he took power in 2019, with only 8% seeing him in a more positive light.

Only 5% believe he will still be Prime Minister four years from now, just a few months after he was said to be privately drawing up plans to spend a decade in Downing Street.

When asked if they regretted their vote in 2019, 20% of Conservative supporters said they did, compared to 16% of Labour supporters.

Overall, only 27% of the public approves of Mr Johnson’s job performance, while 56% disapprove.

The net approval rating of -29 is significantly lower than the -6 recorded by Redfield and Wilton six months ago, when the Prime Minister was riding high in the polls thanks to a “vaccines bounce” and before his reputation was tarnished by rows over Owen Paterson, Covid restrictions, and Downing Street parties.

He has a -6 rating on the economy, a -7 rating on Covid-19, a -9 rating on Brexit, a -13 rating on the NHS, and a -17 rating on public services.

With the exception of the pandemic, Mr Johnson’s ratings have fallen since the summer.

In total, 34% of voters now believe Sir Keir would have done a better job in No 10 over the past two years than Mr Johnson, with 31% believing the Labour leader would have done worse.

Rishi Sunak is also thought to be a better choice.

