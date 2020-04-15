20 Phone Masts Were Vandalised Over the Easter Weekend

The whole nation has gone full Eamonn Holmes over the insane 5G mobile mast slash coronavirus non-conspiracy, with the networks revealing that around 20 suspected attacks on mobile masts were recorded over the Easter weekend.

It’s young people doing it too, which is odd as we thought it was all a Mum Facebook thing and the kids would know better than to interrupt their precious signals, but no. Police caught three teenagers attempting to burn a mast in Dagenham, with cops in another region also reporting an attack on a mast in Huddersfield that serves the public and emergency services.

Vodafone shamed the culprits of one Birmingham mast attack by pointing out that the site’s footprint covered the location of the city’s temporary Nightingale Hospital, with the damage done limiting connectivity for patients and staff.

Vodafone’s CEO Nick Jeffrey went about as berserk as you can within the rules and structures of corporate safe space LinkedIn, saying: “Arsonists, please think about what you are doing and stop. Imagine if it were your mum or dad, your gran or grandad in hospital. Imagine not being able to see or hear them one last time. All because you’ve swallowed a dangerous lie. There is absolutely no link between 5G and coronavirus. There is no science based evidence 5G is harmful to human health.” [LinkedIn, BBC]

Image credit: WYFRS