20 Reasons Why Eggs Could Be Your Secret Weight Loss Weapon

Choline, which is only found in the egg yolk of eggs (so you need to eat the whole egg), is an important food source that we may neglect in our normal diet, dietitians say. “The body can synthesize a small amount of this nutrient, but not enough to meet its needs,” said Allison Knott, MS, RDN, CSSD, a registered nutritionist based in Brooklyn, NY. So you need to load foods like eggs to make sure you have the right levels. “Choline is involved in many functions in the body, including metabolism, nerve function and brain development,” says Knott.

“A large egg with the egg yolk provides about 145 milligrams of choline, or more than a quarter of the daily value of 550 milligrams,” said Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, founder of NutritionStarringYou.com and author of The high-protein breakfast club So making eggs a part of your daily routine is not a bad idea at all. one Journal of Human Kinetics One study even reported that supplementing your diet with choline contributed to a lower body mass in athletes and probably also contributed to a positive athletic performance. Would you like to increase your athletic performance? Check out these 50 foods that will improve your workout.