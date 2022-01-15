200 firefighters are battling a fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey, where explosions are ripping through the collapsing structure.

200 firefighters are battling a fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey, as explosions rip through the collapsing structure.

A huge 11-alarm fire has erupted in a New Jersey chemical plant, requiring the assistance of over 200 firefighters.

After a massive fire broke out around 8.30 p.m. Friday in Passaic, New Jersey, residents were evacuated and one firefighter was injured.

The fire started in a warehouse at 225 Passaic Avenue and quickly spread to several nearby structures, including the Qualco chemical plant.

“There have been bad fires before, but this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” Mayor Hector Lora said on Facebook Live.

According to fire officials, at least one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital after being struck in the head by falling debris.

Due to the large amount of smoke, Lora advised residents to stay away and close their windows.

“While our fire department and emergency responders assess the extent of this fire, I’m asking residents to keep their windows closed,” Lora said.

“All residents are urged to stay as far away as possible.”

A chemical fire has erupted.

“The sky will be colored.”

The building where the fire started collapsed in on itself, according to Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.

