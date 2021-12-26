2,000 flights have already been canceled as Omicron causes havoc over the holidays, with more likely to follow.

2,000 flights have already been canceled due to Omicron’s holiday havoc, with more likely to follow.

Nearly 1,000 flights that were leaving, entering, or scheduled to fly within the United States on Saturday were canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

This is an increase from the 690 domestic flights canceled on Friday, and more than 250 flights have been canceled for Sunday.

Between Christmas Eve and December 26, over 6,000 flights around the world were canceled.

On Saturday, New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles airports were among the hardest hit.

Delta, United, and JetBlue all said on Friday that the Omicron variant was causing staffing issues and flight cancellations.

The holiday travel snafu was “unexpected,” according to United spokeswoman Maddie King.

Over 10% of the three airlines’ scheduled Saturday flights were canceled.

On Saturday, American Airlines canceled over 90 flights, or about 3% of its total schedule.

In addition to Omicron’s devastation around the world, extreme weather in some parts of the United States made travel difficult.

Forecasters had warned earlier this week that rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds would wreak havoc on holiday travel, particularly through high passes.

“Travel from the Sierras to the central Rockies this weekend will be treacherous, if not impossible, due to whiteout conditions and drifting snow,” the National Weather Service warned.

Lufthansa, based in Germany, announced on Friday that it was canceling a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights due to a “massive increase” in pilot sick leave.

Despite a “large buffer” of extra staff for the period, flights to Houston, Boston, and Washington have been canceled.

Because it was not informed about the type of illness, Lufthansa said it couldn’t speculate on whether Covid-19 infections or quarantines were to blame.

“We planned a very large buffer for the vacation period,” the airline explained in a statement.

However, due to the high number of people who called in sick, this was insufficient.”

“This week’s nationwide spike in omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement to several news outlets.

“As a result, we’ve had to cancel some flights,” the airline said.

