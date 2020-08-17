2,000 Lebanese doctors impacted by Beirut’s blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Head of Lebanese Order of Physicians Charaf Abou Charaf said Sunday that 2,000 physicians were impacted by the explosions that rocked Beirut on Aug. 4, the National News Agency reported.

“Physicians were either injured or have their clinics destroyed which necessitates quick measures to support them in addition to helping nurses to prevent them from immigrating as many of them have started leaving the country,” Abou Charaf said.

He also noted that public hospitals are in need for financial support which would also help physicians and encourage them to stay in Lebanon.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4 at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, and killing over 177 people while wounding around 6,000 others.

The explosions caused billions of dollars in losses in the country on different levels, prompting foreign countries to send support for Lebanon. Enditem