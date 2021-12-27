2,000 more flights have been canceled as a result of Omicron self-isolation, according to Covid travel.

British Airways is one of 2,000 flights that have been canceled as a result of Omicron self-isolation.

Since Christmas Eve, over 8,000 flights have been canceled due to the Omicron variant isolating airline employees.

As the holiday travel disruption continues into the new week, another 2,000 flights were canceled on Monday.

Staff shortages caused by the rapidly spreading Omicron Covid-19 variant have forced employees to self-isolate, resulting in cancellations.

Since Christmas Eve, more than 8,000 flights have been canceled, leaving passengers stranded over the holidays.

The ongoing cancellations have disproportionately impacted Chinese and American airlines, with British Airways canceling the most flights among UK carriers.

It canceled 18 flights on Christmas Day, as well as 59 flights on Boxing Day and 45 more on Monday.

“We are sorry that we have had to cancel a number of flights due to operational constraints,” a British Airways spokesperson said.

Our teams are working extremely hard, and where possible, we’ve upgraded later services to larger aircraft to get customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

“Customers whose flights have been canceled have been contacted to discuss their options.

If a customer’s flight is cancelled, they can get a full refund, rebook for a later date, or get a voucher under our book with confidence policy.”

Due to lower demand as a result of the pandemic, the Heathrow-based airline also cut 2,000 flights from its schedule in early December.

Six departures from Heathrow Airport were canceled on Monday, two by British Airways, two by Virgin Atlantic, one by American Airlines, and one by United Airlines.

“We continue to take pre-emptive measures to uphold operational and staffing resilience, always putting the health and safety of our customers and people first,” a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said, adding that the airline had experienced minimal disruption over the weekend.

United Airlines’ flight from Heathrow has been canceled, one of hundreds of flights the US-based carrier has had to cancel since Christmas Eve.

Over the weekend, other US airlines, such as SkyWest, American Airlines, and JetBlue, experienced major delays.

China Eastern Airlines has been the most disrupted in recent days, canceling nearly one-fifth of all flights, including 400 on Monday and 414 on Christmas Day.

Covid travel: British Airways among further 2,000 flights cancelled due to Omicron self-isolation