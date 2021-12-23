According to a charity, 200,000 children in the UK are at risk of becoming homeless.

According to a charity, 200,000 children in the United Kingdom face homelessness.

Shelter, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is seeking donations to help renters avoid being evicted this winter.

According to a survey commissioned by the charity Shelter and conducted by polling agency YouGov, over 100,000 low-income families living in privately rented homes received eviction notices or were behind on their monthly payments last month.

Since September of this year, Shelter estimates that 55,000 children and their families have been evicted from their homes, with many of these families facing homelessness.

“No child should be afraid of losing their home this Christmas, let alone 200,000.”

“However, so many families will live day to day with the threat of eviction looming over them, unsure if they will have a home next year,” said Polly Neate, Shelter’s CEO.

“Eviction notices have started to show up on doormats, and our services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help families who have nowhere else to go,” Neate said.

In order to raise funds and resources for at-risk families, Shelter has begun reaching out to the public for assistance in finding a safe and secure home.

“The government, as in the past, must intervene to ensure that people remain safe in their homes.

To avoid being evicted this winter, more assistance for renters is desperately needed.

“Thousands of families are perched on the precipice’s edge.”

We will only be able to continue answering calls and assisting as many people as possible in keeping the bailiffs at bay if the public helps,” Neate said.