200,000+ coronavirus cases in Europe – AFP tally

The number of coronavirus cases in Europe has surpassed 200,000, AFP reports citing its own tally. Italy and Spain have been hit worst by the pandemic on the continent.

Earlier the World Health Organization warned that the pace of the disease spread was increasing worldwide. It took just four days for the number of global cases to grow from 200,000 to over 300,000.

“More than 300,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country in the 🌍.The pandemic is accelerating.It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K & just 4 days for the third 100K”[email protected]/XoBkVnWtLH — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020

The pandemic has forced many nations to impose an unprecedented lockdown and caused an economic slowdown.



The number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe has surpassed 10,000, the agency reported earlier on Monday.

China, where the deadly coronavirus was first reported, remains among the countries hit hardest by it, but has managed to contain the disease with strict quarantine. Beijing is currently concerned about a possible resurgence of the virus, should it be imported back from some other nation.

In Europe, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK have large number of cases. So does the United States, which international health officials fear may become the new epicenter of the epidemic. In the Middle East Iran was hit hardest by the virus, with over 1,800 reported deaths.

