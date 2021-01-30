200,000 people flee CAR in last two months: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — More than 200,000 people have fled violence and insecurity in the Central African Republic (CAR) in the last two months, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

“More than 90,000 of these people have sought refuge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Another 13,000 have crossed into Cameroon, Chad, and the Republic of Congo.”

“It underscores the lack of willingness of a number of Central African actors to support a political process and to instead… take up arms,” Dujarric told reporters at a press briefing.

“The violence and the lack of support for the political process leads directly to 200,000 people, men, women and children fleeing for their lives and seeking refuge in countries that are themselves in crisis,” he said. “And, we also need to note the hospitality of the population of the DRC, of Chad, of other places.”

The displaced people move to other sites within the CAR.

The UN Refugee Agency warned that tens of thousands of people are in dire conditions and called for more support for the displaced people and refugees. Enditem