202 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection reported on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authority said Monday it received reports of 202 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 42 deaths on Sunday on the Chinese mainland.

All the deaths were in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, 141 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Sunday, 2,837 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 255 to 7,110.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,026 by the end of Sunday, including 32,652 patients who were still being treated, 44,462 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 2,912 people who had died of the disease.

The commission said that 715 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added 46,219 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Sunday, 8,154 people were discharged from medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 98 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 40 in Taiwan, including one death.

Thirty-six patients in Hong Kong, eight in Macao and 12 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.