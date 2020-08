Renowned Chinese basketball player Menk Bateer (R) poses with representative from Guangzhou Loong Lions during the 2020 CBA draft lottery ceremony in Qingdao of east China’s Shandong Province on Aug. 10, 2020. Shanghai Sharks won the first pick, Guangzhou Loong Lions and Tianjin Pioneers got the second and third pick respectively. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)