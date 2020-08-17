Infosurhoy

2020 China Badminton Super League to begin in August

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — The 2020 China Badminton Super League will run from August 27 to September 14 in Chengdu, the Chinese Badminton Association revealed on Monday.

Eight clubs, including 2018-19 Super League champions Zhejiang Nengyuan, will participate in the mixed team league that will be run in a knockout competition format this year.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all games will be played in empty arenas, with all players, coaches and other staff required to take nucleic acid tests before the tournament. Enditem.

