2020 Olympic Games could be played behind closed doors without fans amid coronavirus fears

Sporting events across the world have been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, but could this summer’s Olympic Games even be impacted?

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo could be played behind closed doors following the global outbreak of coronavirus, according to British cycling chief Stephen Park.

Sport’s biggest event visits Japan this summer with thousands of athletes and fans set to flock in Tokyo.

However, following the epidemic this year of Covid-19, commonly known as coronavirus, many sporting events across the world have been cancelled in areas which are worse affected, including China and Italy.

Japan has seen six people die as a result of the disease, with 274 cases reported in the country.

And British Cycling national performance director Park has refused to rule out the chances of Tokyo hosting the Olympics this summer without spectators if the situation continues to worsen.

“You’d struggle to find a day when the Olympics didn’t take part for any reason,” Park said. “Will it mean that they might be different? Possibly.

“Look at the World Cup skiing in two weeks’ time in Cortina. They are doing it on a closed circuit with no fans, and that’s going to an area that doesn’t currently have any infections.

“So might there be some of those things that happen (in Tokyo)? Possibly.

“Equally we are not worried about them.

haha“We will get on and prepare as if they are going to happen. That’s all we can do.”

Park also warned that he is protecting his star cyclists from mixing with anyone who is sick, regardless of whether they have coronavirus.

“The first thing we can do is not to panic,” he went on.

“We’ve already started doing simple things like clearing out the changing rooms of all the kit that’s left, the towels, shoes or whatever. It all gets cleaned out.

“That’s highly unlikely to have any impact on health but we are not taking any risks.

“Everyone here has been issued with their own hand gels.

“We make sure when people have little sniffles they isolate but at this stage of the Games that’s what we would be doing anyway.

“It might be that we have someone in IT who not feeling well. We will say you’re not working here. You can do that somewhere else.

“But to be honest that’s what we’ve been doing at this stage of the cycle anyway across British sport, we’ve been very good at that.

“We stepped it up ahead of Rio as a result of the Zika virus scare and most of that has been maintained. So don’t panic, control the controllables.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to meet this week to discuss their plans regarding coronavirus and this summer’s games.