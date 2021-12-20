2021 Christmas bin collection dates: How to check your refuse collection day and bank holiday dates

Because Christmas Day falls on a weekend this year, bank holidays have been rescheduled, and bin collection days may be affected.

Christmas is rapidly approaching, and there will be plenty of trash to dispose of, thanks to the detritus generated by Christmas dinner and (hopefully) a large pile of presents.

However, you must be aware that collection days may change before placing the bins out.

Because the big day falls on a weekend this year, bank holidays have been rescheduled as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about Christmas bin days and how to get the most up-to-date information in your area.

Christmas Day is, of course, on December 25th, which this year falls on a Saturday, and Boxing Day is on December 26th, which falls on a Sunday.

As a result, the bank holidays have been rescheduled for Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

Because New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday, the holiday has been moved to Monday, January 3rd.

Because January 2 falls on a Sunday this year, the Bank Holiday has been moved to Tuesday, January 4.

Your local council will determine the day your bins are collected over the holiday season, which means each local authority will have its own schedule.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a uniform system in place across the UK, so some people’s bins will be collected later than usual, while others will be collected earlier, with the timetable changes affecting people beyond the three bank holidays.

Enter your postcode to find your local council’s website, where you should be able to find the most up-to-date information.

Many municipalities will not collect garbage on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Bin collections should not change for the majority of people until Christmas Eve, December 24th, though some will change earlier.

Some residents whose bin collection day would normally fall on a Saturday, which will be Christmas Day, may instead have their bins collected on Monday, December 27. However, this will vary by local authority.

Others may be collected a day earlier, on the 24th of December.

On bank holidays, some local governments may not conduct collections.

