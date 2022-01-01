2021 was my year for sex and dating; now that I’m over one-night stands, I’m looking for a very different kind of man.

I’m done with one-night stands and want a VERY different type of man in 2021.

I would have laughed – then probably cried – if you had told me we’d still be in this situation this time last year.

We all thought the pandemic would pass us by in a few weeks, many moons ago.

Wishful thinking is a type of thinking that occurs when someone thinks about something they want

Isn’t it the season for making wishes?

Resolutions, hopes, and aspirations are all part of the New Year’s festivities.

I’m not a big fan of making New Year’s resolutions.

They were always silly, vacuous, pretentious, and nonsensical to me.

But, God willing, 2022 has to be a year that we can all look forward to with a little more certainty and hope than the previous 22 months.

The power of hope is incredible.

It is frequently what sustains us.

Isn’t that all we have?

In the last year, my personal life has undergone significant transformations.

I made some significant changes.

One of the most difficult was dipping my toe into the choppy waters of dating.

No, I think I went in a little too deep.

It was unintentional, and I doubt it would have happened if it hadn’t been for lockdown.

It began as a diversion and quickly evolved into a fascination.

It was nice to strike up virtual conversations with people while stuck at home with the kids and not allowed to go anywhere.

Some of them turned out to be genuine, while others were not.

However, the learning curve was fascinating.

I was all set to mingle.

I felt a new sense of freedom and independence now that my children were older.

It energised me and propelled me into a world of meeting, seeing, dating, and having sex with strangers.

It was as if I were reborn.

I had a lot of good times, but I also had some soul-crushing moments that left me feeling empty and sad.

There were men who began with enthusiasm, positivity, and willingness, only to see it deflate like a giant balloon as a result of their fears, anxieties, or — who knows? — panic.

I hadn’t had any desire to meet someone since my divorce three and a half years ago.

I had no desire to be in a relationship.

After being in one for a long time, you crave space, time alone, a lack of commitment, freedom, and a life without boundaries and restrictions.

This is a chance to take a deep breath and spread your wings.

To be fair, I’ve spent most of my life in long-term relationships, one after the other, with only brief breaks in between to figure out what you really need and want.

What you want and what you require are frequently incompatible.

I’ve always been a romantic at heart.

I’ve always enjoyed…

