2021’s most talked-about restaurants, cafes, and bars in Glasgow

Restaurants, cafes, and bars in Glasgow that are most talked about in 2021

You might want to add some of these to your must-try list for 2022. 25 different food and drink spots in Glasgow that have received nothing but rave reviews throughout the year

Glasgow, it’s been quite a year, hasn’t it?

If you work in or are interested in the city’s hospitality scene, you’ll be all too familiar with the perils and pitfalls of 2021, which have been played over and over again – and we can only hope that things will improve soon.

We at Glasgow Live look back at the movers and shakers of the previous year, the places you can’t stop telling your friends about – or dropping hints about if you haven’t had the chance to visit yet.

While we recognize that there are many more fantastic food and drink spots in Glasgow that deserve to be highlighted in these difficult times, these are some of the places we’d like to highlight and put on your radar for 2022.

Here are our ones to watch for this year, whether it’s a hot spot, a Michelin star winner, a tiny takeaway that keeps our Saturday nights interesting during lockdowns, or a newcomer that’s already generating buzz.

And we know you’ll have an opinion on each one, so let us know if there’s anything we’ve missed on Facebook or Twitter, and let’s keep boosting businesses when they need it the most!

Cail Bruich’s inclusion on this list is unsurprising, given that he recently earned Glasgow’s first Michelin star in 18 years.

Lorna McNee, the city’s first female Michelin-starred chef, was honored in January after consistently serving up incredible dishes on Great Western Road using only a few locally sourced ingredients.

“We hope that this recognition of excellence will put Glasgow firmly on the culinary map, where it undoubtedly should be,” Lorna said of the award.

Although it has only recently opened, Ga Ga has already set tongues wagging.

Julie Lin McLeod and the owners of the popular Thornwood bar have teamed up to bring the best of Southeast Asian street food and unique cocktails to the west end.

The look and feel of it.

