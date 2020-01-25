2030 Agenda should become master plan for each country’s development: UN chief

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said here on Thursday that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which was adopted in 2015, should become a master plan for each country’s development, as well as an important reference for businesses.

“It’s very encouraging to see the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the frontline of these efforts to put civil societies, governments and businesses working together, in order to make sure that we reap all the benefits of globalization, but do it in a way in which everybody can benefit,” Guterres said at the WEF’s annual meeting.

Though it’s encouraging to see the enthusiasm, with which so many actors at local and national level in business community and civil society are indeed adopting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as their reference in their own campaigns, actions and activities, the UN chief reminded, however, “we are lagging behind”.

There is a lot that needs to be done to mobilize the international community for making the SDG a reality, Guterres said, urging to accelerate the efforts.

He called for the seriousness of commitments and mobilization of resources, financing in particular, for climate change.

This year’s WEF meeting opened on Tuesday with the theme of “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”. Participants focus on renewing the concept of stakeholder capitalism to overcome income inequality, societal division and the climate crisis.