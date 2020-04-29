20min – fatal prison riot for corona virus

Peru

The inmates demanded better protection against the corona virus. Nine inmates were shot at the Lima revolt.

The prisons in Peru are overcrowded, the corona virus is spreading rapidly.

Nine prisoners were shot in a prisoner protest in a Lima prison.

Who should have fired the fatal shot should now be determined.

In the Peruvian capital Lima, prisoners protested in Miguel Castro Castro prison on Monday and Tuesday. After several inmates died of coronavirus, the inmates asked for coronavirus tests, among other things.

The protests led to a revolt in which new prisoners were shot. Authorities are investigating who fired the fatal shot.

The overcrowded prisons in Peru were hit hard by the corona virus. Regional authorities reported nearly 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates and prison staff. Critical voices, however, complain that the numbers are not reliable because insufficient tests are carried out.

There are almost 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peru, the second highest number of infections in Latin America after Brazil. According to the health authorities, 782 people have died so far.

(AP)