21 DaeshISIS and al Qaeda suspects have been apprehended in Turkey.

According to security sources, Turkish security forces apprehended 21 foreign nationals on Monday for alleged ties to the DaeshISIS and al Qaeda terrorist organizations.

Anti-terror police in Ankara launched an operation based on intelligence to apprehend 15 foreign nationals who were found to be either active DaeshISIS members in conflict zones, in contact with them, or helping them.

Twelve suspects were detained and will be treated as foreign terrorist fighters before being handed over to an immigration center for deportation after further questioning.

The search for the remaining suspects continues.

Meanwhile, another suspect was detained for allegedly transporting members of the DaeshISIS and PKKPYD terrorist organizations to conflict zones as a taxi driver.

Police in Istanbul detained nine foreign nationals in simultaneous raids at ten locations in a separate operation against alleged members of DaeshISIS and al Qaeda.

The raids also resulted in the seizure of digital material and organizational documents.

Turkey was one of the first countries to classify DaeshISIS as a terrorist organization.

The organization has repeatedly attacked the country since then.

At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks have been carried out, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

To prevent further attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations both at home and abroad.

* Jeyhun Aliyev is the author of this piece.