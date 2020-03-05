21 injured after high-speed train derails in eastern France

PARIS, March 5 (Xinhua) — A high-speed train derailed on Thursday morning on a trip between the eastern city of Strasbourg and Paris, injuring 21 people, including one in serious condition, local media reported.

The seriously injured one was the driver, who was evacuated by helicopter. Some 50 gendarmes are present on the accident site, the national railway operator SNCF was quoted by French media as saying.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the accident was caused by weakened soil under the rails.