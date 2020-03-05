2,189 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged on Chinese mainland March 4

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — A total of 2,189 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospital after recovery Wednesday on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

In total, 52,045 patients had been discharged from hospital by the end of Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 80,409 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,012 people had died of the disease.