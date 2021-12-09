22 Parenting Ideas for Elves Behaving Badly

Parenting ideas for 22 Elves Behaving Badly

If you’re out of ideas, try these ideas.

The Christmas craze of ‘Elves Behaving Badly’ has returned, with Elves taking over homes across the country each evening.

These Elves are Santa’s little helpers who keep an eye on the kids and report on whether they’ve been good or bad.

However, during the month of December, these mischievous little Elves become distracted and play nocturnal pranks on the kids.

We’ve only been pranking our Elves for a few days, and parents are already running out of ideas.

To lend a hand, Elves Behavin’ Badly has put together a list of 22 simple at-home pranks and poses for the run-up to Christmas that will keep kids entertained.

“Pranking season has officially begun, and we love seeing all the fun things Elfie and Elvie are getting up to in people’s homes,” says Paul Beverley, a director of the worldwide distributors for the Elves Behavin’ Badly dolls.

“We know parents struggle for original ideas to keep their children entertained in the run-up to Christmas, so hopefully this list will provide them with some ideas for more playful pranks to keep the kids off Santa’s ‘naughty list.'”

Sam Thompson is serving as the Chief Prankster for Elves Behavin’ Badly this year, assisting in the spread of chaos in homes and workplaces across the country.

He and the Elves are encouraging everyone to participate and share their pranks with the hashtag (hashtag)Pranksmas on social media.

Visit www.elvesbehavinbadly.com and www.instagram.comelvesbehavinbadly for more information and pranking tips.