22 Taliban militants killed in W. Afghan airstrikes

FIROZ KOH, Afghanistan, April 8 (Xinhua) — Twenty-two Taliban militants were killed during airstrikes conducted by Afghan Air Force in two western provinces on Tuesday, the military said Wednesday.

“A group of Taliban insurgents attacked an Afghan National Army (ANA) logistic convoy in Dahan-e-Murgha and Hisarak localities of Shahrak district, Ghor province. The ANA in its state of Active Defense, prevented the attack by launching of airstrikes that killed 18 militants,” army’s Corps 207 Zafar said in a statement.

In neighboring Farah province, four Taliban militants were killed and one militant was wounded after airstrikes targeted militants in Pul-e-Rigi locality of Pusht Rod district, according to the statement.

The targeted militants also attacked an army logistic convoy before being attacked by the strikes in restive Pusht rod district, according to the statement.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan in mid February, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has frequently called on the Taliban to agree on a ceasefire to facilitate peace talks and most importantly the fight against the COVID-19, but clashes continued in the conflict-ravaged nation.

Meanwhile the Taliban has also accused the U.S. side of breaching the peace deal by launching drone attacks on civilians, and the Afghan government of refusing to carry out promises of releasing its prisoners, warning the peace deal is now on the brink of collapse.