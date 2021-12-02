22-year-old autistic man found ‘near death imprisoned by parents in attic full of poo and vomit while weighing only 6st’

22-year-old autistic man discovered ‘close to death imprisoned by parents in attic full of poo and vomit while weighing only 6st’

A DISABLED MAN was discovered weighing just 6st and ‘close to death’ after being imprisoned by his mother in an attic bedroom strewn with feces and vomit, according to court testimony.

Lorna Hewitt, 43, and her husband Craig, 42, are accused of locking her autistic son Matthew Langley, 22, in their family home’s attic for seven months.

Matthew was found severely underweight, dehydrated, and ‘with his life in the balance’ by paramedics, according to Sheffield Crown Court.

The ambulance service was called to the home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, in the early hours of June 2, 2020, according to prosecutor Nicholas Campbell QC.

According to the prosecutor, Matthew was rushed to a hospital intensive care unit in a “pitiable state” with abrasions indicating he had been moving around on all fours.

It was revealed that he had kidney damage as a result of high sodium levels caused by severe dehydration.

“His sodium levels were dangerously high,” Mr Campbell continued.

They were 180 cm long.

They were so powerful that they had the potential to kill him by shutting down his brain.

There’s a good chance you’ll die if your blood pressure rises above 145.

“The injuries were examined by a Home Office pathologist, who said the abrasions and bruises were consistent with Matthew crawling on all fours over objects in his path,” according to the report.

According to the court, police discovered feces and vomit all over Matthew’s attic bedroom, as well as buzzing flies, a foul odor, and a key on the outside of the door.

Mr Campbell said Matthew weighed only 39kg (6st) when he was discovered, despite suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, incontinence, arthritis, and learning difficulties.

He weighed 53.6kg (8.5st) seven months prior, in November 2019.

Mr Campbell, on the other hand, said Matthew made a good physical recovery thanks to the hard work of medical professionals, and that he weighed 55kg when he was released from the hospital.

Craig Hewitt told police that his wife Lorna discovered Matthew upstairs on the floor, and that Matthew had been fed and ate in his room.

He also claimed that because their home used to be a student accommodation, there were locks on the internal doors after police discovered a key on the outside of Matthew’s bedroom door.

Mr Hewitt told police that his stepson Matthew was only locked in at night because he went downstairs and set off security alarms.

Lorna Hewitt chose not to respond to all of the police questions, according to the court.

“It’s a matter for you…,” Mr Campbell told the jury.

