2,220 TCM medics dispatched to assist coronavirus-hit Hubei

WUHAN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) universities and hospitals across China have sent 2,220 medical workers to central China’s Hubei Province to help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a provincial press conference Friday.

These medical staff from Beijing, Tianjin, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Henan, Hunan, and Shaanxi have been dispatched to the designated and makeshift hospitals in Wuhan and other hard-hit cities in Hubei, said Huang Luqi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering at the conference.

Huang said combination of TCM and Western medicine have been applied in treating patients at designated hospitals and have proved effective in treating mild cases infected with the novel coronavirus.