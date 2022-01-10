229 prisoners have been pardoned by Sultan of Oman.

The Sultan of Oman has released 229 detainees.

On January 1, Sultan Haitham took office.

11th of November, 2020

Oman’s capital, Muscat, is one of the world’s most beautiful cities

On the occasion of the second anniversary of his accession to the throne, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq pardoned 229 prisoners, including 70 foreigners.

The state news agency ONA did not provide any information on the nationalities of the pardoned foreigners.

Qaboos bin Said will be replaced on November 11, 2020.