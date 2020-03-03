23 Iranian lawmakers infected with COVID-19: report

TEHRAN, March 3 (Xinhua) — A total of 23 Iranian lawmakers have caught the novel coronavirus, Abdolreza Mesri, a vice chairman of Iran’s parliament, told reporters on Tuesday.

The Iranian lawmakers had close communication with the public, Mesir said, citing that as a reason for the infection of parliamentarians.

Therefore, nearly eight percent of 290-seat parliament members have been affected by the COVID-19.

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said earlier on Tuesday that the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran has affected 2,336 people and 77 of them have died.