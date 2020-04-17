23 people killed by floods in DR Congo

KAMPALA, Uganda

At least 23 people were killed and dozens of others injured on Friday by floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The floods lashed out the city of Uvira, the eastern DRC’s South Kivu province.

According to authorities, the heavy rainfall began Thursday night and continued through Friday, causing floods that have destroyed over 200 houses.

More than 50 have sustained wounds and have been taken to various hospitals.

The city’s Deputy Mayor Kiki Kapenda Kifaa said that apart from the city center, its suburbs of Kasenga, Kakombe and Mulongwe have also been affected by the floods.

“Rescue operations are still going on and some people including children have been saved by police and volunteers. So far 23 dead bodies have been recovered. We expect to find more as the searching in destroyed buildings is still going on,” said Kifaa.

The heavy rainfall also flooded Mulongwe river, which is near the city, destroying roads nearby.

The deputy mayor thanked the volunteers working to save people, especially the children, and looking for dead bodies.

One of the survivors, Denis Mbooka said: ”I have sustained a broken arm and several wounds on the back after my house was destroyed by the floods. This came after it rained heavily for a long time.”