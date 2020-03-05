2,300 passengers are kept on a cruise liner in latest coronavirus scare

Cruise ship passengers were kept on an ocean liner in yet another coronavirus scare at sea today after a former shipmate tested positive in Italy.

Some 2,300 people – including 39 Britons – were called back on board the MSC Opera from an excursion in Athens today and told not to leave the ship.

Once they returned, the captain revealed that an Austrian tourist who left the ship on February 28 had been infected with the virus.

The virus patient, a man, had disembarked in Genoa in northern Italy, the region at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

One passenger, Antonio Montalto, said guests had been told to return to the vessel ‘immediately’ from their excursion in Greece.

The order was initially unexplained, and rumours even swirled that the delay was linked to the tensions on the Greece-Turkey border.

However, the captain subsequently explained that passengers had been called back over virus fears.

A letter from the captain, seen by the Mirror, said that the ship’s crew was ‘waiting for further clarity and guidelines’ from Greek and Austrian authorities.

‘All passengers and crew are requested to remain on board until we have further clarity on the matter,’ the letter says.

‘Please note there is no reason for concern. We have no indication that suggests there may be an issue currently on board MSC Opera and there are no cases that suggest there may be a case of Covid-19.’

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises later confirmed the ship was given permission from the Greek Health Authorities to continue its journey from Piraeus to Corfu, Greece at 1pm.

A statement added ‘no additional health measures were required to be taken’.

‘Health Authorities in Austria today informed us that a passenger of Austrian nationality, who had cruised with us on MSC Opera in the East Mediterranean from 17 to 28 February, tested positive yesterday for COVID-19,’ a spokesman said.

‘This passenger returned directly to Austria through northern Italy on 28 February immediately after disembarking from his cruise in Genoa, Italy.

‘MSC Opera earlier today arrived in Piraeus, Greece, and we promptly informed the Greek Health Authorities about this reported case and asked for their guidelines.

‘We requested at the same time that passengers, as a precautionary measure, remained on board while awaiting guidance from the local authorities.’

MSC Cruises added there are ‘no passengers or crew members currently on board the ship who have reported any flu-like symptoms.’

‘The health and safety of our passengers and crew will always remain our top priority,’ a statement said.

There are currently 2,302 people on board the MSC Opera – 1,579 passengers and 723 crew members – 39 of whom are British.

Health authorities have had a suspicious eye on cruise ships since hundreds of people tested positive on the Diamond Princess in Japan.

Japan’s attempted two-week quarantine on the Diamond Princess was widely criticised by experts after 705 people tested positive.

Japanese authorities had ordered a lockdown after a passenger who left the ship in Hong Kong in January tested positive for the virus.

Two more cruises were disrupted yesterday after Myanmar turned a ship away and Norway kept a vessel in port while two passengers were tested.

Norwegian authorities kept 1,200 tourists on board the Aida Aura at Haugesund harbour after fears were raised over two German travellers, although they later tested negative.

Meanwhile Myanmar refused permission for the Silver Spirit to dock in Thilawa after 400 tourists arrived from nearby Thailand which has dozens of virus cases.

Separately, the cruise ship Westerdam was turned away at five ports last month before it finally arrived in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville. There were no cases on board.