230,000 could lose homes as eviction ban ends in England and Wales

Man who lost partner to coronavirus among those affected as government is urged to extend freeze

A man whose partner died of coronavirus after they moved into their dream flat is among 230,000 people who face having to leave their homes when the government lifts its ban on evictions in England and Wales this weekend.

MPs, housing charities and the mayor of London have warned the government to expect dire consequences if an end to the eviction ban comes into force as expected on Sunday.

Labour is calling on the government to “avoid more chaos of its own making” by extending the ban. The shadow housing secretary, Thangam Debbonaire, has written to the housing secretary, Robert Jenrick, urging the government to extend the ban, improve support for renters and abolish section 21 evictions, which allow landlords to repossess properties without establishing fault on the part of the tenant.

One renter, Zion Walsh, 41, said he was struggling to continue paying the rent on the “dream home” he lived in with his partner, Melvin Gwanzura, a teacher, who died from Covid in April aged 43.

“I’m grieving for my partner and don’t know what will happen to our dream home. But I know the outcome will not be positive,” he said.

Walsh, who works for Transport for London, said that he earns £1,890 a month and his rent is £1,800. He has £22.50 a week to live on and says he is eating a lot of baked beans and bread and sometimes goes hungry. He is using his savings and credit cards to try to survive.

Walsh said his options were limited if he wanted to avoid eviction after 23 August. “Either I will have to move out or I will have to ask my landlord to lower the rent, something I don’t think is likely to happen. Landlords and humanity do not go hand in hand.”

A 30-year-old fitness instructor and her husband who live in a rented one-bed flat in north-west London said they had already received an eviction notice from their landlady for 22 August, the day before the ban is lifted. The couple pay £1,550 a month for the flat, which she said has plumbing and electrical problems along with persistent infestations of bedbugs.

The couple fell behind with the rent and owe £2,000 after the fitness instructor had to stop work due to the pandemic. She has been shielding because of respiratory problems.

“We came up with a repayment plan which the landlady rejected, saying that our delay in paying the rent was putting her family in peril,” she said.

“We received a section 21 eviction notice by email. I’ve spent a lot of time researching the law for renters and have read up on section 21. The only positive about this is that I want to change career and go to law school and this is good practice for me.”

An estimated 227,000 adult private renters in England (3%) have fallen into rent arrears since the start of the pandemic, meaning they could lose their homes when the evictions ban ends, according to research by Shelter.

The polling, which was carried out by YouGov for the housing charity, showed that 174,000 private tenants had already been threatened with eviction by their landlord or letting agent, accounting for 2% of private tenants overall.

The total number of private renters in arrears reached 442,000 adults (5%) – double what it was in the same period last year.

Research from the Resolution Foundation suggests that renters in the capital are most likely to have accumulated arrears. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has warned that a quarter of London’s 2.2 million privately renting adults had already either fallen behind on their rent, or said they were likely to do so soon.

Khan said: “Housing charities, rental support groups and I have given the government ample warning of the cliff edge approaching us on 23 August. If nothing is done, local authority housing services could be overwhelmed, and we could see a flood of people being forced on to the streets.”

Under the current court system, anyone who accrues rent arrears of eight weeks or more can be automatically evicted, in addition to the risk of being subjected to a section 21 “no fault” eviction.

Polly Neate, the chief executive of Shelter, said: “The housing secretary promised no one would lose their home because of coronavirus. But the financial chaos of Covid-19 means that many private renters are in danger of being evicted when the current ban lifts. Unless he acts now, he will break his promise, and put thousands of renters at risk of homelessness.”

A housing ministry spokesperson said: “The government has taken unprecedented action to support renters, preventing people getting into financial hardship and helping businesses to pay salaries – meaning no tenants have been forced from their home.

“We will give appropriate support to those particularly affected when proceedings start again and we have changed court rules so landlords need to provide more information about their tenants’ situation when seeking an eviction – with judges able to adjourn a case if they don’t

“Legislation introduced in March requiring landlords to give all tenants three months’ notice will remain for possession cases, including section 21 evictions, until at least 30 September.”

The Welsh government said it had introduced a temporary increase in the notice period for evictions from three months to six months. This extension in the notice period is until at least the end of September and applies to those renting homes from private landlords or housing associations. The government says it is working with local authorities to ensure their tenants benefit from the same protection.