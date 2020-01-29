24 killed in Libya clashes

TRIPOLI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Clashes between Libya’s UN-backed government forces and the east-based army in Abugrein town, some 140 km south of the city of Misrata, killed 24 troops and injured more than 100 from both parties.

“The battle in Abugrein town killed 12 and injured 55 of our troops,” a source of the east-based army told Xinhua late Sunday.

The UN-backed government’s forces also said that 12 of their fighters were killed and more than 50 others injured during the clashes.

The UN-backed government said Sunday that they have repelled an attack by the rival east-based army in Abugrein town and destroyed and seized a number of armored vehicles of the east-based army.

The east-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in an attempt to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

Thousands of people have been killed or injured in the fighting, and more than 150,000 civilians were forced to flee their homes from the violence.

The two rival factions, which agreed to a cease-fire deal on Jan. 12, have been accusing each other of breaching the truce.