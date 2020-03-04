25 new COVID-19 cases found in India

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Xinhua) — As many as 25 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in India since Tuesday, said the country’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

Addressing to the media in New Delhi, the minister said the new cases included 16 Italian nationals and one Indian driver who accompanied them on a tour.

All the Italian nationals found suffering from COVID-19 have been shifted to a camp set up in Delhi.

“They wanted to go back to their home country, but they were refused to travel by the Italian government and asked to stay back in India. So we have kept them in isolation in a special camp set up in Delhi,” said the health minister.

He said the first three positive cases found in the southern state of Kerala had been successfully treated. “If they are added too, we can say that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases found in India till date is 28.”

The minister told the media after concluding an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation.