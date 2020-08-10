250,000 young mums missing out on £3.10-a-week food voucher – how to apply

More than 250,000 young mums are missing out on £3.10-a-week fruit, veg and milk vouchers from the government.

Official figures show take-up of the ‘Healthy Start’ scheme plunged from 73% in April 2015 to 48% in June 2020.

The current take-up is the lowest at any point in the last five years – and the drop began well before coronavirus.

In January, just 54% of eligible parents or kids were getting the vouchers.

A charity slammed the failure – which comes two years after the government pledged to improve the scheme.

Tory ministers promised a consultation on changing Healthy Start by the end of 2018, but it was delayed by Brexit.

Applicants still have to print out a form on paper and post it off, and a digital scheme is only expected next year.

Feeding Britain national director Andrew Forsey said: “Healthy Start vouchers have the potential to become such an effective tool for a Prime Minister whose mission is to improve the nation’s diet.

“But hundreds of thousands of poorer children are missing out on their entitlement to millions of pounds’ worth of fruit and vegetables every year.”

Launched in 2006 as a “nutritional safety net”, the vouchers go to parents of under-fours on certain benefits.

They also go to pregnant women on benefits, as well as all pregnant women under 18.

They can be spent on fruit and veg, milk and baby formula – plus pulses and canned fruit and veg from October.

Most eligible parents get one voucher per week, except children under one who get two vouchers per week.

But the £3.10-a-week value of the voucher hasn’t changed since 2009 despite rising food prices.

Feeding Britain claim that has deprived families of £77m – and if the vouchers had risen with inflation, as the charity demands, they would now be worth £3.80.

Meanwhile the take-up has plummeted.

In June this year just 251,547 out of 523,627 eligible people received the vouchers – leaving 272,080 who did not.

That has risen from 201,099 people failing to receive them in January this year and 135,829 in April 2015.

Feeding Britain has called for an automatic registration process so families opt out of receiving the vouchers, rather than opting in, by ticking a box on the Child Benefit form.

Ministers are already drawing up plans to move Healthy Start to a digital scheme from early 2021.

Currently it takes up to two weeks for paper vouchers to be sent back once an application clears government checks.

Health minister Jo Churchill told MPs last month the vouchers were made easier to claim during coronavirus, by removing the need for a health professional to sign the application form.

Sets of vouchers are also now valid for 12 weeks rather than eight.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “Healthy Start supports pregnant women and young children from lower income families to access free fruit, vegetables, milk and vitamins to support a healthy lifestyle.

“We are now developing a digital approach to modernise the Healthy Start system, making it easier for those eligible to apply for and access the vouchers.”

You must be at least 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under four years old.

You must also receive one of the following benefits:

You also qualify if you are under 18 and pregnant, even if you don’t get any of the above benefits.

You can also get the vouchers if you’re on Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, but only while pregnant and not after the baby is born.

Visit the Healthy Start website. You can either print off a blank form, or fill out an online application form which you then print off at the end.

You should fill out Part A carefully in black ink using CAPITAL letters.

Part B can be left blank – it involves getting a health professional’s signature. This has been suspended due to coronavirus.

Make sure all the information on the form is correct and that you have signed and dated it.

Send the form to the address below in an envelope – there’s no need for a stamp:

Freepost RRTR-SYAE-JKCR

Healthy Start Issuing Unit

PO Box 1067

Warrington

WA55 1EG

Milk: This must be plain cow’s milk and can be whole, semi-skimmed or skimmed. It must also be pasteurised, sterilised, long-life or ultra-heat treated (UHT).

You can’t spend your vouchers on flavoured milk, coloured milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, goat’s milk, soya milk, powdered milk (unless it’s infant formula) or milk with anything added to it such as milkshakes or vitamin-enriched milk.

Plain fresh or frozen fruit and vegetables: This means any kind of plain fresh or frozen fruit or vegetables, whole or chopped, packaged or loose.

You can’t spend your vouchers on any fruit or vegetables which have added ingredients such as fat (oil), salt, sugar or flavourings – including oven chips and battered onion rings. You also can’t spend them on dried, canned, juiced or pre-cooked fruit and vegetables (this will change in October) or on smoothies.

Infant formula milk: This must be infant formula milk that is based on cow’s milk and says on the packaging that it can be used from birth.

You can’t spend your vouchers on infant formulas that are not based on cow’s milk – such as soya formulas and goat’s milk formulas – or on any follow-on formulas that say on the packaging that they are for babies aged six months or older.

In any shop that is registered to take part in the Healthy Start scheme. These include corner shops, supermarkets, market stalls, greengrocers, milk floats and pharmacies.

The Healthy Start website has a postcode finder.