25th IKA/Culinary Olympics held in Stuttgart, Germany

Members of China’s national culinary team cheer up for their teammates competing in the “Restaurant of Nations”, a 3-course dinner match, during the 25th IKA/Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020. Highlighting oriental features and sustainability, China’s national culinary team won a gold medal in “Live Carving” at the 25th IKA/Culinary Olympics, the world’s top culinary competition which closed here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)