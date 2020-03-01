26 Syrian troops killed in Turkish retaliation: monitor

Pazarkule, Turkey (AFP) – Turkish drone strikes killed 26 Syrian soldiers on Saturday, an independent war monitor said after Ankara warned Damascus that it would “pay a price” if dozens of Turkish troops were killed on the ground.

The UK-based Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes “targeted regime positions in rural areas in Idlib and Aleppo.”

Syrian troops supported by Moscow are fighting to recapture Idlib, the last major rebel bastion. Turkey supports some rebel groups in the region.

The attacks occurred on Saturday after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air attack by the Syrian regime forces on Thursday. A 34th soldier later died from his injuries.

Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing forces in the Syrian conflict, have held talks to ease tensions as fears of a wider war and a new migration crisis for Europe increase.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the stake on Saturday, promising to give refugees the opportunity to travel to Europe from NATO member Turkey to put pressure on EU governments over the Syrian conflict.

Turkey is already home to 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

“What did we do yesterday? We opened the doors,” said Erdogan in Istanbul.

“We won’t close these doors … Why? Because the European Union should keep its promises.”

He referred to an agreement with the European Union in 2016 to stop the influx of refugees in order to receive aid in the billions.

Erdogan said that since Friday, 18,000 migrants have accumulated on the Turkish borders with Europe, but up to 30,000 by Saturday.

According to AFP photographer in the western province of Edirne, battles occurred on Saturday at the Turkish-Greek border in Pazarkule, in which the Greek police fired tear gas to push back thousands of migrants who threw stones at them.

Ahmad Barhoum, a Syrian refugee, said he was caught at the border.

“If they don’t open, we’ll try to cross illegally,” he told AFP.

“I hope that in the end they will let us in so that we can start a new life in Europe that is worthy of the people,” said an Egyptian refugee.

– patrols, tear gas, drones –

In 2015 Greece became the main EU entry point for one million migrants, most of them refugees before the Syrian civil war.

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern about the unimpeded influx of migrants from Turkey to the bloc’s external borders in Greece and Bulgaria.

“Our top priority at this stage is to ensure that Greece and Bulgaria receive our full support. We are ready to provide additional support, including through (the EU border agency) Frontex at the land border,” she tweeted.

In Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the crisis.

“We have averted more than 4,000 attempts to illegally enter our land borders,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said after the meeting.

A Greek police source said migrants started fires and opened holes in border fences.

Police and soldiers patrolled the banks of the Evros – a shared border crossing – and warned loudspeakers against entering Greek territory.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized Greece’s reaction and tweeted: “Look who is teaching us about international law! They shamelessly drop tear gas bombs on thousands of innocent people stacked at their gates.”

According to the Greek coast guard, from early Friday to early Saturday 180 migrants reached the islands of Lesbos and Samos and crossed the eastern Aegean from the Turkish coast.

An inflatable arrived in Lesbos early Saturday and carried 27 African migrants, including many women who cried and prayed on their knees, an AFP reporter said.

According to the United Nations, nearly a million people – half of them children – have been displaced in the bitter cold by fighting in northwest Syria since December.

– ‘You will pay’ –

Turkey said its armed forces had destroyed a “chemical warfare facility” south of Aleppo.

“We don’t want things to get to this point, but if they make us do it, they’ll pay a price,” Erdogan said.

Syria’s state media denied the attack and the existence of such a facility.

Tensions between Ankara and Moscow have increased due to violations of a 2018 agreement to prevent the regime’s offensive against Idlib.

Under the agreement, Ankara set up 12 observation posts in the province, but Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, supported by the Russian Air Force, have continued a campaign to recapture the territory.

Erdogan spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Erdogan could travel to Moscow for talks next week, according to the Kremlin.

But the Turkish leader remained critical on Saturday.

“I asked Mr. Putin: ‘What does this concern you?’” Said Erdogan. “If you’re building a base, do it, but step out of our way and let’s face the regime.”

