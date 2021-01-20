26 U.S. soldiers, 5 civilians in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Twenty-six more U.S. soldiers and five civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday.

The USFK said in a statement that 31 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Dec. 29 and Jan. 18.

Thirteen service members and three dependents arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Dec. 29, Jan. 4, 5, 13 and 18. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Thirteen service members, one civilian and one dependent arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Dec. 29, Jan. 3-6, 10, 11 and 13.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, and the Kusan Air Base in the southwestern city of Kunsan.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 635, according to Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 resurgence here showed signs of moderating. In the latest tally, the country reported 386 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 73,115.

The daily caseload stayed below 400 for two straight days, but it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8.

“Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19,” the USFK said. Enditem