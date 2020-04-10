27 Hong Kong residents stranded in Morocco to return by flight arranged by Chinese embassy

Twenty-seven Hong Kong residents stranded in Morocco due to the COVID-19 epidemic will come back to Hong Kong by a flight arranged by the Chinese Embassy to Morocco.

The chartered flight, also carrying other Chinese citizens, is scheduled to depart Casablanca, Morocco, at 4 p.m. local time on Thursday and arrive in Guangzhou, provincial capital of China’s Guangdong province before Friday noon, China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Wednesday in a statement.

Before returning to Hong Kong, they will be required to undergo the 14-day isolation for medical surveillance when arriving in Guangzhou.

As there are other 18 Hong Kong residents who will not take the flight because of personal preference or other reasons, the HKSAR government will continue to work with the embassy to assist the return of the stranded Hong Kong residents via other possible means.