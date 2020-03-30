27 more COVID-19 patients recover in Vietnam

HANOI, March 30 (Xinhua) — Vietnam’s Ministry of Health on Monday announced that 27 more COVID-19 patients in the country had recovered, bringing the total cured cases to 52.

All the 27 patients were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases based in the capital city of Hanoi, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday, adding that they have all tested negative for the virus at least twice and will receive medical monitoring for another 14 days.

Vietnam has confirmed 194 COVID-19 cases and reported no death from the disease so far. There are 3,215 suspected cases quarantined and over 75,000 others in quarantine for medical observation in the country as of Monday morning, according to the health ministry.