28 electoral lists apply to run in Palestinian polls

RAMALLAH, Palestine

A total of 28 electoral lists have so far registered to run in the upcoming Palestinian legislative elections, according to the Central Elections Commission on Wednesday.

In a statement, the commission said it has approved 13 lists to run in the polls.

“Requests by the other 15 lists are still being reviewed,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Salam Fayyad submitted his electoral list under the name “Maan Qaderoon” (Together We are Able) to run in the May 22 polls.

On Monday, Hamas submitted its electoral list under the name “al-Quds Maw’edona” (Jerusalem is Our Destiny), while the rival Fatah group is expected to submit its list on Wednesday.

Palestinians will vote on July 31 to elect a new president.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara.