£28 million in covid support for taxi and private hire drivers is ‘insufficient’ to cover losses.

In the wake of the latest restrictions, the Scottish Government will provide £28 million in funding to assist drivers.

The money, however, has been described as “too little” and does not apply to new drivers.

Financial assistance offered to taxi and private hire drivers has been criticized by industry insiders as “not going far enough.”

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that drivers will receive a share of a £28 million fund to help them cope with the pandemic.

The money will be distributed in such a way that each driver will receive a one-off grant of £750, with vehicle owners and taxi operators receiving additional grants.

The grant amount will be determined by the number of active vehicle licenses held by each company, partnership, sole trader, or trust (operator), with awards ranging from £750 for one vehicle to £15,000 for 50 or more.

The local government is in charge of managing the payments.

Representatives from the App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU) claim that the money will cover “very little” of the losses drivers have suffered since mid-December.

They’re also concerned about the fact that the money won’t be distributed until February, and that only drivers who received a grant in previous rounds will be eligible.

This means that any drivers who began working in the industry last year will be unable to access any of the funds.

“We welcome the news that our industry will receive some support,” said Eddie Grice, Chair of ADCU Scotland. “However, we are disappointed that the level of support is insufficient.”

Although the headline figure of £28 million sounds impressive, it equates to just £750 per driver and £1500 for an owner-driver.

These figures are insufficient to compensate for the cost reductions experienced by drivers since mid-December.

“We made a strong case to the Scottish Government, requesting a one-time grant of £3,000 per driver, plus top-ups for operators and vehicle owners, but the Scottish Government has come in with figures that are far, far lower than that.”

£750 will go a long way toward helping some drivers manage their debts, but it will not cover the losses they have suffered.

“We’re also disappointed to learn that the vast majority of drivers will not be.

