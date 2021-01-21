2,804 people being isolated over COVID-19 in Laos

VIENTIANE, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Laos’ National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported Thursday that 2,804 people are still being quarantined at 33 accommodation centers across the country.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday, everyone should continue to follow all government measures concerning control of the virus including those laid down by a Prime Ministerial Order and the national virus taskforce.

The committee advised people not to become complacent, although the country’s last COVID-19 case had been discharged from hospital.

People have been urged to observe social distancing, wash their hands regularly, wear a face mask when in a crowded place, and cough into a folded elbow or a tissue so that germs do not spread.

The Lao government has continued to implement preventive measures and carefully monitor people entering Laos. People entering the country will be sent to a quarantine center and the temperature of each person must be checked.

As of Thursday, 41 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Laos and no death from the virus have been reported.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24. Enditem