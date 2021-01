JAKARTA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Overseas Indonesians who tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 2,835, as four more new cases were registered, according to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

All the new positive cases were reported in Germany.

Besides, 1,989 Indonesians abroad have recovered from COVID-19 while 677 are still under medical treatment, and the death toll remains at 169. Enditem