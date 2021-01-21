2,923 overseas Indonesians test positive for COVID-19

JAKARTA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — As many as 88 more overseas Indonesians were confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of such cases to 2,923, according to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Of the 88 new cases, 61 were reported in Turkey, 14 in Bahrain, eight in the United Arab Emirates, four in Azerbaijan, and one in the Czech Republic.

Besides, 60 more Indonesians abroad recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 2,049.

Also, 704 Indonesians outside the country are still under medical treatment.

Meanwhile, one more overseas Indonesian who died of COVID-19 was reported in Turkey, taking the total to 170. Enditem