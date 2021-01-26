2,948 overseas Indonesians confirmed positive for COVID-19

JAKARTA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The number of overseas Indonesians who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 has risen to 2,948, as six more new cases have been registered, according to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Five new cases were reported in South Korea, and another one was found in Jordan.

Also, there were six more Indonesians outside the country who recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 2,090.

Of the six new recoveries, two patients each were reported in South Korea, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Besides, 687 Indonesians abroad are still under medical treatment. Enditem